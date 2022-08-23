It wasn’t all fun and games on Ryan Murphy’s “The Glee Project”, apparently.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the final episode of the reality show, that aired from 2011 to 2012, contestants have spoken out about their time on the series.

Insider interviewed multiple stars of the show, which was dedicated to finding “Glee”‘s next big star, with season 2 contestant Abraham Lim admitting: “There were so many great elements of the show, but it was also really anxiety-inducing and there was a lot of trauma. Trauma bonds were made.”

Executive producer Shauna Minoprio insisted it was all about who Murphy wanted to write a “Glee” character for.

“What’s interesting about the show is, this was about somebody’s creative vision,” Minoprio told the publication. “It wasn’t about who’s the best singer or dancer. It was about who Ryan Murphy was the most excited to write a character for.”

Samuel Larsen and Damian McGinty won season 1, with Alex Newell and Lindsay Pearce being runners-up. Blake Jenner was season 2’s winner and became a full-time “Glee” cast member, among other success stories from the show.

The contestants explained how, for the first season bosses could only afford to have them stay at a “Jewish summer camp,” with the outhouse bathrooms reportedly not having roofs.

They weren’t allowed to read magazines or books, with Pearce recalling: “The filming was — in every way, shape, and form — a boot camp.”

Season 2 contestant Harper Grae revealed she came out as gay to Murphy during Sexuality Week, but it was not included in the final edit, which she was relieved about.

Grae told the publication, “I was in the bottom four. Through tears and panic, I fully came out onstage. I’m very thankful they didn’t air that. They could’ve. That would’ve been TV drama.”

However, there were incidents that allegedly weren’t handled as well.

Lim shared, “There are a lot of things on that show that, if they happened now, people would be getting cancelled left and right. Certain things were handled poorly back then.”

Lim explained how choreographer Nikki Anders questioned him on whether he identified as “androgynous.”

He said, “I think Nikki’s fantastic, and I don’t wanna villainize anyone. But when it came to androgyny, it was like, ‘Oh, what’s the big deal? Why won’t he just claim it?’ You have to remember, I didn’t grow up with a ‘Modern Family’ or ‘Will and Grace’. I was hurled a lot of criticism from people watching the show back in the day.”

Minoprio continued, “I don’t know how anyone goes on TV anymore with the online comments. They are kids, and he said he wasn’t comfortable. People should support that.”

Pearce recalled a kiss that was “set up” with Cameron Mitchell while shooting the “Baby It’s Cold Outside” music video.

Mitchell told the publication, “When we’d choreographed the scene, it didn’t end with a kiss, as Pearce added, “Erik White, our video director, said something like, ‘In this next take, kiss Cameron. It’s what we need.'”

Pearce went on, “The minute I pulled away and saw Cameron’s face, I realized I’d been played.”

Mitchell added, “After, I made it clear to everybody that it wasn’t cool and that I had a girlfriend back home. I felt blindsided because no one asked me about it. That’s where the strings of producers started to twist. They were like, ‘Oh, that’s a hot topic for Cameron. How can we push his buttons even more?’

“I was very upset and felt taken advantage of — not by Lindsay, obviously.”

Mitchell ended up quitting the show after being asked to kiss another contestant.

He recalled: “It truly was one of those moments that altered the course of my life. I was forced to stand up for myself. I was forced to confront what it is I wanted, who it is I wanted to be. You don’t have a lot of moments like that in life.”

Pearce said, “It was abuse, whether they thought it was or wasn’t. They made a successful reality-television show, but the cost was high for some of us,” as Mitchell described the whole thing as “traumatic.”

It was reported at the time that Mitchell had quit after Sexuality Week, reportedly struggling with his own religious beliefs and the titular theme.

Read the full Insider article here.

ET Canada has contacted Murphy’s rep for comment.