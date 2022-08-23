Dierks Bentley is about to get upstaged by his own daughter.

Bentley, 46, invited his daughter Evie, 13, onstage during his “Beers on Me” tour stop in Tampa, Florida, on Aug. 20. They agreed to perform a duet of her choosing. Evie settled on Pink’s “All I Know So Far”.

READ MORE: Elle King & Dierks Bentley Reunite For New Single ‘Worth A Shot’

“You couldn’t have picked a country song?” Bentley teased his daughter.

For Saturday’s show, Evie rocked a pink cowboy hat and conducted herself as someone who has graced the stage before — which so happens to be the case.

READ MORE: Dierks Bentley Brings 13-Year-Old Daughter On-Stage To Help Him Cover ZZ Top

Evie has appeared at a number of her dad’s concerts. Other songs she has performed include Bentley’s “Different for Girls” and “Thinking of You”, plus ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin'”.