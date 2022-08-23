Dove Cameron is reframing the narrative on Roe v. Wade.

In the powerful new music video for her song “Breakfast”, the musician is challenging people to rethink the way gender roles and stereotypes affect society.

Stereotypical gender roles in the video are reversed, as it puts women in executive positions as they prey on men working in lower positions in the company. The video also sees men fighting to defend their reproductive rights.

“I was feeling incredibly disillusioned watching the recent SCOTUS ruling and I couldn’t wrap my head around making a music video at a time when I felt so desolate,” Cameron said. “With this video, I want to show the disturbing contrast between stylized femininity and masculine power and the gender stereotypes that plague our social commentary.”

The Supreme Court of America overturned Roe v. Wade in June which had upheld the constitutional right to abortion.

“I want the audience to notice how strange it is to watch the roles be reversed and it was important to highlight how ingrained these roles really are in our nervous systems,” she continued. “This is a video to remind us that ‘how it’s always been’ should never be a reason for desensitization or upholding broken systems. Hopefully by re-contextualizing these familiar scenes, this video will encourage people to vote for a world where we leave gender discrimination as a thing of the past and stop bringing the past into the present.”

The video ends with real footage from the protests against the Supreme Court decision.

“Breakfast” is the follow-up to Cameron’s hit song “Boyfriend” which hit #10 on the Spotify U.S. chart.