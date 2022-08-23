Harry Styles is always trying to help out his fans.

Playing the first show of his 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, a fan caught Styles’ attention with a handwritten sign for some help with her ex.

“Dear Harry Styles, my ex called after seven years — what do I do?” the sign read.

The singer asked the fan, whose name was Ingrid, how long they were together and her ex’s name. She responded that they dated for just a year, and that his name was Josh, and that he was a nice guy.

Styles then got Ingrid to hand over her phone so he could give Josh a call.

“Hello Josh? Hello? Is that Josh? Is that Josh?” he said into the phone, but got no response.

“Ingrid, I wish you all the happiness,” Styles told her. “It’s not with Josh. There’s someone else who’s gonna treat you with respect. They’re gonna love you for who you are.”

He then joking added, “Josh? It’s never Josh!”