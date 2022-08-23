King Kong ain’t got nothing on Lamorne Morris!

On Monday night, the former “New Girl” star guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and showed off his impersonation skills with a parody of the 2001 film “Training Day”.

In the sketch, which played during Morris’ monologue, the actor played both himself as a rookie host, and Denzel Washington as his corrupt cop character Alonzo Harris from the film.

At one point, Alonzo tries to bully Morris into stealing a TV from the show’s green room. When an alarm goes off, he throws a bag of white powder on Morris, telling him, “Hold this.”

“Oh my god, is this crack? Did you put crack on my neck?” Morris asks.

“Crack? Hell no, those are Guillermo’s stones,” Alonso tells him.

Later in the sketch, a third character shows up, with Morris impersonating Eddie Murphy’s iconic character Axel Foley from “Beverly Hills Cop”.

Also during the monologue, Morris threw some serious shade at the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon”, embarrassing his mother, who was in the audience, in the process.

“I don’t want to upset the show’s core fan base, which is men 18 to 49 who’ve never touched a t***y before,” he joked.

“Sorry, Mom,” he added. “My mom is here. My mom is actually in the audience right now. Mom, you don’t like it when I swear on TV, do you?”

His mother could be seen trying to cover her face, before confirming that she doesn’t like swearing.

“You know I once said the word ‘a**’ on TV and then she called me up the next day and she’s like, ’You know you don’t have to say that, right?” Morris said. “Well, Mom, if you don’t want me to say ‘t***y,’ I promise I will not say ‘t***y’ again.”