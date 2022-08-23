Click to share this via email

Disney+ and Hulu are getting meta with this “Reboot”.

Keegan-Michael Key stars in the upcoming Disney+ series. The series surrounds Hulu’s reboot of an early 2000s family sitcom called “Step Right Up”.

“In ‘Reboot’, successful U.S. streaming service Hulu reboots the early 2000s family sitcom ‘Step Right Up’, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together,” the show’s logline reads. “Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.”

Joining Key are Judy Greer (“The Big Bang Theory”, “Two and a Half Men”), Johnny Knoxville (“Jackass: Forever”), (“Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) Calum Worthy (“The Act”, “American Vandal”) and Krista Marie Yu (“Last Man Standing”, “Dr. Ken”).

“Reboot” premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Disney+ with its first three episodes.