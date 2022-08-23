The first official photo of Mrs. Affleck is here! Three days after their lavish wedding ceremony on Ben Affleck‘s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, Vogue released the first official portrait of Jennifer Lopez in her wedding dress.

In the pictures released Tuesday, Vogue revealed that JLo had a very specific vision for all of the events during her special wedding weekend. According to the fashion magazine, Lopez wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection to walk down the aisle. Ralph Lauren, the magazine reported, has always been the Lopez’s go-to designer.

The wedding gown, it turns out, was the first of three Ralph Lauren dresses Lopez wore on her special night. Vogue says that over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren’s classic turtleneck column dress. The ruffles were then attached by hand, creating a voluminous, romantic skirt. The sleeve was inset with a cascading ruffle, draped from the back of the turtleneck to the shoulder. A cathedral-length veil added an additional layer of drama, according to Vogue.

For the second dress, 30 artisans worked to hand-embroider the chandelier pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments, and Swarovski crystal. The third dress featured a sleek mermaid silhouette with a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying shapes and shades of white, and is completed with a full skirt and topped with an organza overlay.

Courtesy of John Russo

Courtesy of John Russo

Courtesy of John Russo

As for Ben’s look, he wore a classic Ralph Lauren Couture tuxedo, which included a formal one button peak cream dinner jacket with a black double pleated trouser and narrow piqué bib shirt. The look is completed with a black bow tie and black patent shoes. Vogue reports that all five children were also styled in white Ralph Lauren Couture.

Lopez, 53, was gorgeous in a gown by Ralph Lauren. The head-turning design featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing. Lopez topped off her gorgeous bridal moment with a dramatic, sheer cathedral-length veil that added a regal feel to her look.

The three-day ceremony, which came a month after the couple’s Las Vegas nuptials, was a star-studded affair. Spiritual guru Jay Shetty officiated the affair. In addition, Matt Damon, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith and more of Affleck’s closest friends and family attended the event.

Not in attendance was Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, or Lopez’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, also skipped out on the wedding.

Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with Anthony, were there to support their mother. Affleck’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, were also on hand.

The guests matched the bride and groom with a source telling ET that “everyone” was dressed in white for Affleck and Lopez’s big day.

“Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety,” the source shared. “Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat.”

After the ceremony, guests were transported from the main house to the reception via trolley service provided by Old Savannah Tours. Keeping things personal, the couple’s trolleys included custom JB vinyl on the side of the rides — the same inscription on the goodie bags given to each guest.

Sonja Oglesby, Group Services Coordinator at Old Savannah Tours, told ET, “The guests were all excited to be there and happy to be invited. Everyone was very happy and polite and happy for Jen and Ben.”

She added, “We were excited for our trolleys and our drivers to be part of their celebration.”

The wedding was capped off with an extravagant fireworks display, and on Sunday, guests were treated to a BBQ back at Affleck’s 87-acre palatial property, before checking out of Savannah’s Perry Lane Hotel and making their way home.

Despite all of the commotion, the bride and groom remained “cool, calm and collected” throughout the entire weekend. A source told ET that the couple was thankful to all the hands that made their big day come together.

“Ben and Jen have been so gracious all weekend. They have been wonderful towards all the staff helping with the event, from the limo shuttle service company and beyond,” the source said. “You can tell how in love they are and how comfortable they are with each other. They can’t wait to continue to celebrate all weekend long with the people they love the most.”

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in April — after they rekindled their romance in 2021– 20 years after they split the first time.

MORE FROM ET:

Alex Rodriguez Spotted Ahead of Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia Wedding

Where Marc Anthony Was During Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Weekend

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Leopold’s Owner Calls J.Lo and Ben Affleck the ‘Perfect Couple’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Officially Marry Again With Second ‘I Do’