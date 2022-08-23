Garcelle Beauvais is taking a stand against online hate.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is protecting her family after a series of comments directed towards her 14-year-old son Jax led him to beg for commenters to leave him alone.

Taking to Twitter, the star wrote, “I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!”

She continued, “It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH”.

Her tweet comes after Jax shared an image in his Instagram Stories of the negative comments directed to him on social media.

Jax Joseph Nilon – Photo: Instagram/@jaxvolleyball

“im a f—ing 14 year old leave me alone please,” he wrote over a screenshot of hateful comments meant for his mother.

Some of the comments were also about Jax’ brother Oliver’s struggle with his drug addiction.

Beauvais shared the same message asking fans to stop to her Instagram.

Her “RHOBH” co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff commented in support, writing, “LEAVE THEM ALONE”.

Lisa Rinna echoed the message of leaving the members of the show alone with her own statement on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna – Photo: Instagram/@lisarinna

“We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you – why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us – love to hate us But leave the kids alone!” she wrote. “What I was just sent about [Garcelle’s] son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to [Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia] is disgusting and unacceptable. What you’ve said and done to my own kids disgusting.”

She continued, “The threats to [Erika Jayne’s] son!?!! And I’m sure all of the other beautiful children. They didn’t sign up for this. What are doing?! The kids – all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”