Usher says he is the king of R&B, no doubts about it.

Usher recently appeared on SiriusXM and Radio Andy’s “Bevelations” to discuss the status of R&B. The “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer proclaimed himself the King of R&B.

‘King, whatever you wanna call it. Yeah, I’ve been working to the point where I do own that, and I do deserve that,” Usher told host Bevy Smith. “And I ain’t gonna ask for it no more. You’re gonna give it. Because I did work for it.”

The eight-time Grammy-winner also rejected the idea that the genre is dying. Even if those statements come from colleagues like Sean Combs (P. Diddy).

“So when I do hear people, even like Puff [Daddy] saying, ‘You know R&B is dead.’ He sounds nuts to me,” Usher said. “It sounds, it sounds, it sounds crazy. You know, especially knowing he was a pioneer in understanding and beneficiary of it. You know, the source that is R&B created the breath of life that was breathed into hip-hop. It wouldn’t be.

“There would be no hip-hop if there were not R&B, so it’s blasphemous to hear me say, to hear people say anything, especially hip-hop cats, to say anything about R&B.”