Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic have watched their single “I Ain’t Worried” blow up on the charts after its inclusion in the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack.

As those who’ve seen the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise classic will recall, the song is featured in a scene in which “Maverick” star Miles Teller and several other hard-bodied actors playing fighter jet pilots play a game of beach football while shirtless.

In fact, a clip from the sequence went viral on TikTok, particularly when Teller is seen doing a brief impromptu dance that fans came to nickname the “Rooster wiggle” (after his character, Rooster).

Teller met Tedder backstage at a recent OneRepublic gig, where Tedder thanked the actor for propelling the song to success.

In a TikTok video that Tedder posted (and subsequently deleted), he marvelled at how “crazy” it’s been that the song was “blowing up” the way that it has.

“Well, TikTok had a lot to do with it, but really [it was] Miles Teller’s abs,” he joked, with Teller quipping, “Rest in Peace, Miles Teller’s abs that was a long time ago.”

Tedder then handed Teller a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, telling him, “I wanted to gift your abs a bottle of champagne. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for OneRepublic and ‘I Ain’t Worried.’ I appreciate it.”

“As a spokesperson for his abs, we’re so appreciative,” Teller jokingly replied. “We never thought this moment would come, but we’re excited to share this moment together.”