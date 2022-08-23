Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in second chances. In the trailer for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton‘s new docuseries, “Gutsy”, Kim talks about her work within the criminal justice system and why she so strongly believes in second chances.

“To throw someone’s life away when people really do make changes…I just believe in second chances,” Kim, who was caught by cameras in January filming the series, tells Hillary and Chelsea.

In photos taken at the time, the trio was seen at the Hot & Cool Cafe in Canoga Park, California, where they were joined by a camera crew.

Unlike Kim’s trip to the White House, her meeting with Hillary and Chelsea was a bit more casual, with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum rocking a shiny black trench coat, lime green thigh-high boots and a pair of black sunglasses. Kim paired her outfit with black leather gloves and a tiny black bag, wearing her long, dark locks in a braided ponytail.

Hillary, meanwhile, wore one of her signature pantsuits, pairing the gray number with a black blouse, while Chelsea coordinated with her mom in a black sweater and charcoal skirt.

Kim is just one of many awe-inspiring women featured in the eight-part docuseries. Inspired by the mother-daughter duo’s best-selling novel, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, “Gutsy” follows Hillary and Chelsea – who both star in and executive produce the project – as they embark on a thought-provoking journey around the country, to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.

The docuseries will see Hillary and Chelsea meet with Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints), and many more women who have made an impact in their community and on the world.

In addition to showcasing their special mother-daughter bond, “Gutsy” gives viewers an inside look at the unique, multi-generational way Hillary and Chelsea approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

