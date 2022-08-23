Some of the world’s top models are being transformed into muses for the upcoming 2023 Pirelli calendar.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Pirelli unveiled several behind-the-scenes photos of the likes of Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski being shot for the calendar, with a theme of “Love Letters to the Muse” photographed by Emma Summerton.

The concept revisits the muses, both real and imagined, that have inspired Summerton throughout her life.

“From the beginning of my journey with photography I have always been driven by who the Woman in my image is. Where does she come from? Where does she want to go? Who does she love? How does she love? What drives her? How does she imagine herself in the world? How does she become the imagination of herself? I first ask these questions of myself then project them out into the story I am trying to tell or the emotion I am hoping to convey. The intention is to inspire the viewer to open their mind and dream with me,” said the Australian photographer in a statement.

“I noted Emma Summerton’s work because her pictures represent a dreamlike and magical world, very rich in colour and imaginativeness,” added Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli’s executive vice chairman and CEO.

In the series, Adwoa Aboah is depicted as the Queen, along with: Adut Akech as the Dream Catcher; He Cong as the Sage; Cara Delevingne as the Performer; Ashley Graham as the Activist; Bella Hadid as the Sprite; Karlie Kloss as the Tech Savant; Precious Lee as the Storyteller; Lila Moss as the Seer; Sasha Pivovarova as the Painter; Emily Ratajkowski as the Writer; Guinevere van Seenus as the Photographer; Lauren Wasser as the Athlete; and Kaya Wilkins, the Musician.

Check out some highlights from Somerton’s muse-themed Pirelli shoot.

Adut Akech – photo: Alessandro Scotti

Adwoa Aboah – photo: Alessandro Scotti

Ashley Graham – photo: Alessandro Scotti

Bella Hadid – photo: Alessandro Scotti

Cara Delevingne – photo: Alessandro Scotti

Emily Ratajkowski – photo: Alessandro Scotti