Canadian TV viewers were shocked when longtime “CTV National News” anchor Lisa LaFlamme was let go by the network’s parent company, Bell Media.

That shock turned to outrage when reports emerged indicating the reason behind LaFlamme’s ouster was her decision to stop dyeing her hair, with the Globe and Mail quoting a “senior company official” who said that execs were uncomfortable with her her decision to let her hair revert to its natural grey.

I have some news… pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) August 15, 2022

Bell Media took to social media for some damage control, announcing that steps are being taken “to initiate an independent third-party internal workplace review of our newsroom.”

A statement from Bell Media. pic.twitter.com/4I1LapDYpj — Bell Media PR (@BellMediaPR) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, controversy has only been growing since LaFlamme parted ways with her employer of 35 years, even meriting an op-ed in the Washington Post, and now an iconic Canadian soap brand is wading into the fray.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, Dove Canada subtly threw some shade with a new campaign urging women to #KeepTheGrey.

“Age is beautiful. Women should be able to do it on their own terms, without any consequences. Dove is donating $100,000 to Catalyst, a Canadian organization helping building inclusive workplaces for all women,” reads the caption.

This is accompanied by a video, in which the text “women with grey hair are being edged out of the place,” can be read, along with “together we can support women aging beautifully on their own terms,” which then features a colour photo of a woman that fades to grey, urging others to transform their own selfies into greyscale and share with the aforementioned hashtag.

Here’s a sampling of how people have been responding to Dove Canada’s new campaign on Twitter.

I don’t have to turn my profile picture grey – I made the transition years ago. #KeepTheGrey #ProudtobeGrey — Moya Johnson (@MoyaJohnsonHH) August 22, 2022

Damn, Dove nailed it! — Rob Hanson (@RobertJHanson_) August 22, 2022

My hair is already naturally grey. Thus I already #KeepTheGrey (I admire organizations that respect all women.) Thank you & blessings. 🕊️ P.S. I love your soap. — Wendy L. Macdonald (@wendylmacdonald) August 22, 2022