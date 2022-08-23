Ben Savage is following a well-worn path blazed by the likes of Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger by throwing his hat into the political arena.

While those two both served as governor of California (with Reagan going on to two terms in the White House), the former “Boy Meets World” star’s initial goals are considerably more modest.

As Gawker reports, the erstwhile Cory Matthews is running for West Hollywood City Council in Hollywood, with the election taking place in November.

Savage registered the campaign website benforweho.com, where he addresses residents’ desire for their elected officials to do better.

“Residents and community leaders have expressed frustration with the political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community,” the site proclaims. “People are eager for leaders who can talk to each other, build coalitions, work together on common sense policies and put the interests of the city and residents above their own.”

Despite being best known for the beloved Disney Channel sitcom, Savage is no political neophyte. Boasting a degree in political science from Stanford, Savage interned with former U.S. Senator Arlen Specter.

Back in 2014, Savage spoke with Rolling Stone about his political ambitions, and explained that “acting and politics are almost too similar… you have to be a very specific breed to do that.”