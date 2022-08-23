Demi Lovato is looking back to her teenage years and her experimentation with drug use.

During a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Lovato recalled how young she was when she began taking drugs.

“I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13,” she said, as reported by People. “I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter but I was already drinking at that point. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape.”

According to Lovato, when her mother realized how many pills they were taking, she “locked them up.” .

By that point, however, Lovato turned to alcohol, revealing that she “drank a lot” as a teenager.

Lovato soon moved on to cocaine. “At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much and then kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18,” she explained.

When Lovato finally received treatment for addiction, she added, her team was “really supportive” because getting the help she clearly needed had been a “long time coming.”

The entire interview can be heard above.