Jon Bernthal knows what to do when he hits the dance floor.

The star of “The Punisher” demonstrated that when he shared a video on Instagram in which he gets down while dancing to New Orleans’ Rebirth Brass Band.

Grooving along, Bernthal leads the Grammy-winning group in his own version of a New Orleans second line while attending a wedding.

This was no ordinary wedding, with Bernthal’s brother, Tom Bernthal, tying the knot with Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg.

According to Page Six, the nuptials were held at the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

An insider told the outlet that the bride and groom “bought out the whole hotel for the wedding,” with the entire resort “on super lockdown” during the festivities, which was attended by a who’s who of Silicon Valley tech luminaries.

Bernthal, soon to be seen starring in Showtime’s “American Gigolo”, was reportedly seen playing touch football on the day of the ceremony.

“Jon was out there playing football in a big ol’ cowboy hat!” a source told Page Six.