JoJo and Bri sure can please a crowd, something the uncle-niece vocal duo demonstrated during Tuesday night’s qualifying rounds as “America’s Got Talent” enters its third week of live shows.

The pair — comprised of Joseph Clarke and niece Bri’Anna Harper — continued to dazzle the judges with their soaring harmonies.

This time out, they tackled and oldie but a goodie: “You Gotta Be”, the 1994 hit from Des’ree.

READ MORE: Jojo And Bri Get ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audience Up On Their Feet With Upbeat, Energetic Audition

Once again, the “AGT” judges were impressed. “You harmonize beautiful together,” said Heidi Klum, while Sofia Vergara pointed out their charm was “all about your chemistry together.”

Simon Cowell sounded the only slightly sour note by observing that they “may have gone off key tonight,” but admitted that “I just really like you two.” Howie Mandel, on the other hand, echoed the audience’s sentiment when he declared, “Bri, you are the star.”

Viewers will find out if JoJo and Bri make it to the finals as the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” continues.