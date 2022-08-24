Click to share this via email

Here’s a rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” you won’t have heard before.

Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act Sara James, 14, belted out a slowed-down version of the hit 1972 track on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”, showing off her killer vocals as she performed in front of a fiery background.

After the performance, Cowell called James’ song choice “absolute genius.”

“I am actually very emotional for you right now, because I know how much this means to you,” he admitted.

Simon Cowell, Sara James on “AGT”. Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC

Heidi Klum said James, who definitely looked the part, donning a silver ensemble for the performance, was “absolutely amazing.”

“I have to also give it to Simon,” she continued. “You sure know how to pick the stars.”

Howie Mandel insisted James, who is from Poland, had it all.

“Your talent is that of a superstar,” he gushed.

Sara James on “AGT”. — Greg Gayne/NBC

James previously got Billie Eilish’s attention after belting out an incredible version of “Lovely” during her “AGT” audition.

Eilish retweeted the Golden Buzzer moment at the time, with Cowell insisting it would be Elton John retweeting James’ latest performance.