Kristen Bell is a big Jason Momoa fan.

The actress got a bit flustered as she sat next to fellow guest Momoa on the “Late Late Show” sofa on Tuesday night, not being shy when it came to confessing her love for him.

Bell revealed all the times she and her husband Dax Shepard had fangirled over the “Game of Thrones” favourite, but joked to James Corden: “I’ve played it really cool backstage!”

Momoa insisted he had no idea she was such a huge fan, adding: “That’s beautiful, that’s an honour,” before stroking Bell’s shoulder, much to her delight.

Momoa also spoke about recently undergoing hernia surgery, giving Corden an update on his condition: “All good. Not really doing sit-ups. Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer.”

Corden immediately quipped, “You can’t say you’ve got a dad bod. You can’t. It’s not a dad bod!”

Momoa, who shares son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 15, with ex Lisa Bonet, smiled, “Well, I don’t want to do any more sit-ups!”

Bell insisted, “He can say anything he wants!” before gushing over the “Aquaman” star’s “rhythm.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bell and Momoa spoke about their kids being in back-to-school mode, and played a game of “Whose Cell Phone Is It?” with fellow guest Meghan Trainor.

See more in the clips above.