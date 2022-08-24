Regina Hall just gave an excellent lesson in not taking the bait.

On Tuesday night, the actress appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Lamorne Morris, who asked her about her recent Oscars co-hosting gig.

READ MORE: Will Smith Jokes About Wanting To Get Back On Social Media After Oscars Slap — See His Post

They started by talking about one of the bits during the awards show, in which Hall needed a certain set of very attractive actors to come up and head backstage with her for a second emergency COVID test.

She got Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Simu Liu, Tyler Perry, Jacob Elordi, and tried but failed to get Will Smith onstage.

“Who would go onstage if something was not planned?” Morris asked, with a grin.

“I know,” Hall said. “It was a crazy night.”

“It was a crazy night,” Morris agreed, throwing in a reference to Smith’s big moment in which he went onstage and slapped co-host Chris Rock. “I’m glad that was the only time anybody walked onstage that night.”

“Yeah, yeah that was it,” Hall responded, leaving the reference to the controversial incident hanging.

READ MORE: Regina Hall And Sterling K. Brown Star In New Trailer For Satirical Comedy ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Hall did recently talk about the Smith incident recently with Variety, though, telling the outlet, “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it’s a difficult road.”

She added, “The first step is, he apologized. How people see it, it’s up to them…. I know that wasn’t easy.”

The actress also referenced her new mockumentary, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”, relating it to what Smith has been going through.

“Redemption,” Hall said. “The whole point is, we can evolve from maybe where we are.”