There’s a brand-new beat on “America’s Got Talent”.

Performing in the finals on Tuesday night, kids girl group XOMG POP! debuted their new original song “Merry Go Round” and brought down the house.

The candy-coloured group took to the stage to big cheers, peppering the catchy song with references to their appearance on “AGT”.

Both Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa, who put the girl group together, were in the audience cheering XOMG POP! along as the audience went wild.

The group have been a favourite since their audition, leading even Simon Cowell to comment, “What’s there to not like about you? Your energy, your enthusiasm. It was like a mini-explosion.”