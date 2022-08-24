Do not throw things at Lil Wayne.

This week, a clip from one of the rapper’s recent concerts went viral, in which he tears into a fan for throwing an object at him while performing onstage.

READ MORE: Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album Is ‘On The Way’

The incident, which happened at Wayne’s Jacksonville show on August 19, prompted him to address the fan directly and threaten to end the show.

Lil Wayne was NOT having it when a fan tossed something at him on stage 😤 pic.twitter.com/DSIsAphYz4 — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) August 22, 2022

“This my first song. If a n***a gonna be throwing s**t at me, I ain’t gonna do another song and I’ll get my a** right up out this muthaf***a,” he said. “It’s called respect. So like I said, if a n***a gonna be throwing s**t at me, then I will respect that person and get the f**k [on].”

Wayne continued with the show, but not before taking that fan to task some more.

“If you know who that was that threw that s**t, tell him I said f**k him and suck on a muthaf**kin d**k,” he said. “You little p***y b***h. Throwing flags at me—n***a, that s**t ain’t even red, f**k wrong with you? P***y muthaf***a, let’s go.”

The rapper then performed his Drake collaboration “I’m Going In”.

READ MORE: Kid Cudi Storms Off Stage After Bottles Are Thrown At Rolling Loud, Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance

Last month, Kid Cudi was the target of a similar incident, when something was thrown at his face at Rolling Loud Miami.

“I will f**king leave,” Cudi told the audience at the time, before following through and walking off the stage.