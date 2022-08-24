Click to share this via email

The mystery celebrity dressed as Poodle on “The Masked Singer Australia” has been revealed.

The show’s judges — Mel B, Abbie Chatfield, Dave Hughes, and Chrissie Swan — were visibly shocked on Wednesday’s episode after “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling was unveiled as the woman inside the costume.

Chatfield had already guessed Spelling, but changed her answer to Kyle Richards.

Mel B, on the other hand, was convinced it was her fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton behind the poodle mask.

The singer insisted, “Can I just say you had me, because I thought 100 per cent for real it was Baby Spice,” adding: “I swear to God, you sound like Emma Bunton! You do. You sound like a Spice Girl. You did!” the Daily Mail reported.

SNEAK PEEK 👀 You're invited to a one night only concert with a brand new Mask! 🐩 The #MaskedSingerAU 7.30 Tonight on 10 and 10 play on demand. pic.twitter.com/XxXSS8mT4F — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) August 24, 2022

Hughes guessed Carly Rae Jepsen and Swan went for Katy Perry.

Earlier in the show, Poodle had belted out Madonna’s “Material Girl” and Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”.

Tori Spelling on “The Masked Singer Australia”. Credit: Network 10

When asked to describe her experience on “The Masked Singer Australia”, Spelling said, “I had the best time. I’m literally living the dream – I am in Australia.

“I’m a pop star for the night. My family, even though they don’t know what I’m doing here, they would never believe that I’m here.”

“The Masked Singer Australia” returns on Sunday night for the grand finale.