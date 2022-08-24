Getting out of her polygamous marriage has been life-changing for Christine Brown.

In the new issue of People magazine, the “Sister Wives” star opens up about her life a year after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown, whom she’d been with for 26 years.

“I get to live life for me,” the 50-year-old says. “My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier.”

Christine was spiritually married to Kody, who has three other wives. They also have six children together, while Kody has 18 kids total from his relationships.

Along with leaving her husband, Christine abandoned her fundamentalist Mormon faith, moving to Salt Lake City to start anew.

“I started thinking, maybe this isn’t working for me,” she says of her decision. “And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”

Talking about the move to the city, Christine says, “We got here and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home. It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful.”

The reality star also talks about life with 12-year-old daughter Truely, whom she still co-parents with Kody.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened up Truely’s door and been like, ‘What should we do for fun today?'” she says. “And so we just pick a destination and we go and we just have fun and we just go and explore. I mean, it’s just absolutely amazing. And now that I live here, there’s so many things to do and I just want to do it all.”

One of those things Christine would like to do is start dating, but she feels like she still needs some time before taking that step.

“I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner. But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one,” she explains.

“I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” Christine adds. “I will be a monogamist from here on out.”