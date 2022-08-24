Click to share this via email

Harry Styles earned himself some major friend points on Monday night.

James Corden turned 44 on Monday, and Styles had the whole of New York City’s Madison Square Garden singing “Happy Birthday” to the “Late Late Show” host.

The musician is currently amid a 15-night residency at the iconic NYC venue.

Styles told the crowd, “There is a friend of mine tonight, it’s his birthday, his name is James.”

Corden, who has teamed up with Styles for multiple “Late Late Show” skits, shared a clip of the cute moment on Instagram, gushing that it was the “best part” of his birthday.

Styles has made a point of getting the audience involved during his “Love on Tour” North American shows.

Earlier this week, he read a fan’s sign that asked: “Dear Harry Styles, my ex called after seven years — what do I do?”

Styles got the fan, whose name was Ingrid, to hand over her phone so he could give the ex a call.

“Hello Josh? Hello? Is that Josh? Is that Josh?” he said into the phone, but got no response.

“Ingrid, I wish you all the happiness,” Styles told her. “It’s not with Josh. There’s someone else who’s gonna treat you with respect. They’re gonna love you for who you are.”

He then jokingly added, “Josh? It’s never Josh!”