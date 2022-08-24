Benson. Stabler. McCoy. For the first time ever, the “Law & Order” favourites will unite to solve one heinous crime.

On Wednesday, NBC released a teaser for the epic crossover event that brings together “SVU”, “Organized Crime”, and the original series.

September 22 will mark the first time all three Dick Wolf shows have come together to tell one exciting story as it kicks off their latest seasons.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the ‘Law & Order’ brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on ‘Organized Crime’, then migrates to ‘SVU’ and finally the trial on ‘Law & Order’,” said Wolf in a statement.

According to the synopsis, the special three-hour story begins as “a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.”

The three-hour event will air Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.