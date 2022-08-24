Welcome to the land of dreams.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first teaser for the new family-adventure film “Slumberland”, starring Jason Momoa.

In the film, Momoa plays the eccentric outlaw Flip, who comes from the secret dreamworld of Slumberland.

“After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo (Marlow Barkley)’s idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward Uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd),” the official description reads.

“Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” director Francis Lawrence is helming the film, from a script by David Guion and Michael Handelman. The film also stars Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort and Humberly Gonzalez.

“Slumberland” premieres on Netflix in November.