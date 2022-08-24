Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage.

On Friday, the former model and entrepreneur filed for divorce at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, People confirmed. Flavin, 54, filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from the “Rocky” star, 76, and is accusing Stallone of moving assets from marital funds. Some fans sensed their relationship was on the rocks after the actor recently removed a tattoo of Flavin’s face from his arm.

The Serious Skincare business owner wants exclusive domain over the pair’s Palm Beach house and would like a judge to stop Stallone from moving assets from the marital pool. She also wishes to restore her last name.

In the court docs, obtained by TMZ, Flavin states: “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favour. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

The split was first reported by Closer Weekly. In a statement to ET Canada, Stallone said, via his rep, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Stallone previously had a portrait of Flavin on his bicep but had it covered up by a photo of his late dog and “Rocky” co-star Butkus. Speaking on the reasoning behind the tattoo coverup, The actor’s rep explained the coverup to the Daily Mail, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.”

Stallone and Flavin got married in 1997 and have three children together: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. In May, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

On August 10, Flavin shared a photo on Instagram with the couple’s daughters, which also hinted at turbulence in the relationship: