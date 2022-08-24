Click to share this via email

Like mother, like daughter.

On Monday, Madonna’s daughter, 25-year-old Lourdes Leon, debuted her first music video for the single “Lock&Key”, under her performing name Lolahol.

With a quick, dancey beat, trip-hop horns and etherial vocals, the track, co-produced by experimental artist Eartheater, is reminiscent of Imogen Heap, but with an EDM edge.

In the video, Lolahol walks around New York, walking her dog, loitering in a cemetery and going to the beach.

The single is a big step for Leon, who had previously expressed a lack of interest in becoming a musical artist.

“As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home,” she told Interview magazine last year.

She had instead been focusing her passions on dancing, along with pursuing a modelling career.