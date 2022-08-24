Olivia Wilde has taken another swipe at her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis after she was served with custody papers while delivering a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Wilde, who shares her two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, with her ex, goes into further detail about the incident that took place in April in a candid new interview with Variety.

“It was my workplace,” Wilde insists without naming Sudeikis, whom she dated from 2011 to 2020.

“In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.

“The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

READ MORE: Jason Sudeikis ‘Deeply Regrets’ Serving Ex Olivia Wilde Custody Papers During Public Speech, References Harry Styles In New Court Docs

Wilde adds of what it was like receiving the papers while on stage and having to carry on with her work: “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing.

“To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Wilde says it was their children that suffered the most from the shocking incident, telling the mag: “The only people who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened.

“For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8 and 5-year-old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wilde talks about protecting her relationship with Harry Styles: “I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena. We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, met on the set of their upcoming flick “Don’t Worry Darling”, which she directed, in September 2020.

They then went public with their romance at a friend’s wedding in January 2021.

READ MORE: Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Talk Dealing With ‘Toxic Negativity’ From Some Of His Fans

There’s a much-talked about sex scene in the flick, which sees Styles’ Jack perform oral sex on Florence Pugh’s character Alice on top of a dining room table.

Wilde says of her approach to sex scenes in her new film, “Men don’t come in this film. Only women here!”

She adds of the social media response to the trailer, “Female pleasure, the best versions of it that you see nowadays, are in queer films.

“Why are we more comfortable with female pleasure when it’s two women on film? In hetero sex scenes in film, the focus on men as the recipients of pleasure is almost ubiquitous.”