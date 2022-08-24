WARNING: This article contains a detailed discussion about eating disorders that may be distressing to some readers.

Demi Lovato is opening up about one of the hardest moments in her struggle with addiction.

The singer spoke on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about an incident in her troubled past involving a member of her team.

The 30-year-old began “experimenting” with drugs at the age of 12 or 13 after she was prescribed opiates to deal with the aftermath of a car accident. When she turned 17, she moved on to cocaine.

“That should’ve been a major red flag,” Lovato recalled. “[I] loved it too much, and that led into me going to treatment right after I turned 18.”

Things changed, however, when a new person joined her management team who was meant to keep her sober. Initially, her sober companion helped; however, the level of control that was then placed on her food consumption became unbearable. It triggered her bulimia again.

After Lovato confessed to an episode of binging and purging, her team took drastic measures.

“My security guard walked by my room, or was made aware that they had barricaded me into my hotel room. They put furniture outside of my door so that I couldn’t get out, sneak out, and eat if I wanted to,” she revealed.

As her eating disorder became extreme, she sought help after one episode left her vomiting blood.

“This was in, like, 2017, and this person looked at me and said, ‘You’re not sick enough,’” she recalled. “And I think that was his way of saying, ‘No, you’re not going back to treatment, because if you do, this will look bad on me.’ And so I didn’t, I didn’t go back into treatment. And less than a year later, I ended up overdosing.”

Lovato has always spoken candidly about her history with substance abuse in hopes of helping others like her with their struggle.

Speaking on her experiences as she turned 30, the singer said she finally understands herself better.

“I’ve gone through a lot and I realized a lot about myself and what I wanted to say about my music,” she told ET in an interview. “Finding my own voice was really important to me and now I understand that I am in control of my life. I make my own decisions and I’m my own boss.”

The National Eating Disorder Information Center has a helpline available at 1-866-NEDIC-20 and 416-340-4156 that can help you or someone you know who may be suffering from mental health issues.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 also all offer ways of getting help.