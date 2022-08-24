The director of “Don’t Worry Darling” is dispelling some rumours.

In a new interview with Variety, Olivia Wilde addressed a report that star Florence Pugh was paid as much as three times less than co-star Harry Styles on the film.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” Wilde said.

“But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me,” she continued. “I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Other anonymously sourced reports also claimed that Pugh was unhappy with Wilde and Styles’ romantic relationship, which blossomed while making the movie.

But according to the director, the cast all got along well, including Pugh and Styles.

“We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production,” Wilde said. “She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.