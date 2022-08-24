Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new addition to their family.

The pair have adopted a seven-year-old rescue beagle named Mamma Mia, the Los Angeles Times revealed.

The pup will join fellow beagle Guy and the pair’s black Labrador, whose name is thought to be Pula, at their lavish Montecito home in California.

The paper stated Mia was rescued along with 4,000 other beagles in July from overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at the Envigo breeding and research plant in Virginia.

Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the L.A. Times: “The duchess called me personally.”

The non-profit organization rescues beagles and other dogs, along with cats, pigs, horses, rabbits, goats, and sheep, most of which were used in laboratory testing.

Keith continued, admitting she didn’t know who it was at first: “She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’

“We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, Is this Megan Fox?”

Harry and Meghan didn’t comment on the adoption, but their spokeswoman confirmed to the Times an after-hours visit to the Valley Village shelter where the pups were staying.

Mia had been transported to the shelter with eight of her newborn puppies from Maryland.

“The duchess is holding Mia and was like, ‘We’re adopting her,’” Keith said. “She was like ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy.… We want ones we can help who are older.’”

Dog-lover Meghan is patron of the U.K. animal welfare charity Mayhew and has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the years.

She had to leave her beloved dog Bogart — a Labrador-shepherd mix — behind in the U.S. after making the move to the U.K. to be with Harry in 2017.