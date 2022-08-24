These dancers had no idea they were already cast in the music video for John Legend and Saweetie’s new song “All She Wanna Do”.

Legend and Saweetie released the music video from their “All She Wanna Do” shoot on Wednesday. In the official visuals, dancers perform what they believed were auditions for a music video. They dance their hearts out before being surprised by Legend and Saweetie.

The Christian Breslauer-directed shoot is accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video breaking down how everything came together.

“All She Wanna Do” is the third single from Legend’s upcoming eighth studio album, LEGEND. The song follows the releases of “Honey” featuring Muni Long and “Dope” featuring JID.

The album drops on Sept. 9 through Republic Records.