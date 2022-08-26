Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, and DJ Khaled all drop new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – August 26, 2022

Elton John and Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”

Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down (REMIX)

DJ Khaled – “BIG TIME ft. Future and Lil Baby”, plus God Did (ALBUM)

Karol G and Maldy – “Gatubela”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Tegan and Sara – “Faded Like A Feeling”, GAYLE – “god has a sense of humor“, Nina Nesbitt – “Colours Of You”, Anitta – “Yo No Se ft. L7NNON”, Savannah Ré – “Closure”, Maisy Kay – “Emotionally Unavailable”, The Beaches – “Orpheus”, Alexander Ludwig – “Like She Wanted To” plus Highway 99 (ALBUM).

Keep On Your Radar:

Fletcher – GIRL OF MY DREAMS (Album)

Fletcher’s debut album GIRL OF MY DREAMS is set for release on September 16, 2022.

Willow – Coping Mechanism (ALBUM)

Willow has announced her new album Copying Mechanism will come out on September 23, 2022.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on October 14, 2022. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers make a grand return with their new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which comes out on October 14, 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album The Loneliest Time is set for an October 21, 2022, release and will include the previously released single “Western Wind”.