It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – August 26, 2022
Elton John and Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down (REMIX)
DJ Khaled – “BIG TIME ft. Future and Lil Baby”, plus God Did (ALBUM)
Karol G and Maldy – “Gatubela”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Tegan and Sara – “Faded Like A Feeling”, GAYLE – “god has a sense of humor“, Nina Nesbitt – “Colours Of You”, Anitta – “Yo No Se ft. L7NNON”, Savannah Ré – “Closure”, Maisy Kay – “Emotionally Unavailable”, The Beaches – “Orpheus”, Alexander Ludwig – “Like She Wanted To” plus Highway 99 (ALBUM).
Keep On Your Radar:
Fletcher – GIRL OF MY DREAMS (Album)
Fletcher’s debut album GIRL OF MY DREAMS is set for release on September 16, 2022.
Willow – Coping Mechanism (ALBUM)
Willow has announced her new album Copying Mechanism will come out on September 23, 2022.
Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)
Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on October 14, 2022. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers make a grand return with their new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which comes out on October 14, 2022.
Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)
Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album The Loneliest Time is set for an October 21, 2022, release and will include the previously released single “Western Wind”.