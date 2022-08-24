The revolution continues.

On Wednesday, a new trailer dropped for season 5 of “The. Handmaid’s Tale”, the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic novel, starring Elisabeth Moss.

READ MORE: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: June Is Ready To Fight Gilead In The First Trailer For Season 5

Photo: Hulu

“June (Moss) faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose,” the official description of the new season reads.

“The widowed Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah (Jordana Blake).”

READ MORE: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Producer Speaks Out On The Dystopian Show’s Frustrating Relevance To Real Life Following Roe V. Wade Overturn

The trailer gives glimpses at all the action in store, including June deciding to go back to Gilead on her quest to find her daughter.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” season 5 premieres Sept. 14.