Amanda de Cadenet is thrilled to still have ex boyfriend Keanu Reeves in her life.

De Cadenet, 50, dated Reeves, 57, from 1996 until 2001, keeping fairly quiet about their romance in a new interview with the Guardian.

She shares: “I’m very protective of his privacy. But I will say that he’s a very kind, authentic person.

“He’s the most unfamous famous person ever, by which I mean he has been able to maintain that balance, which is very hard. He’s a part of my extended family and I’m really grateful for that.”

The photographer shares 30-year-old daughter Atlanta with Duran Duran bassist John Taylor, whom she was married to in 1991-1995.

De Cadenet started dating Reeves after they split.

After she and Reeves called it quits, she then went on to marry the Strokes band member Nick Valensi in 2006, and they’ve been together ever since.

The pair share twins Ella and Silvan, 15, together.

De Cadenet admits, “My best friend [Reeves] and especially my husband helped to restore my faith in men because it’s really unusual for a young man in that profession to choose to be in a marriage.

“I mean, he [Valensi] became a father at 24 and he had never held a baby before he held his twins.”