Heidi Klum is a proud mama.

Klum, 49, shared the news on Tuesday that her eldest child Leni Olumi Klum, 18, is heading off to college. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posted a photo of her modelling at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while pregnant with Leni.

“Today is your big move to head off to college,” Klum captioned the post. “Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly.

“Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. Take flight, be safe and shine bright my Leni Klum.”

Klum shares daughter Leni, sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel, 12, with her ex Seal.

