The classic children’s tale is brought to live-action in Disney’s “Pinocchio”.

Disney+ released the trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of its 1940 animated feature on Wednesday.

The film sees Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the role of Pinocchio, with Tom Hanks as his puppeteer father and creator Geppetto. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Jiminy Cricket who acts as the boy’s conscience as he embarks on an adventure to learn about what it means to be a real boy.

“Why on earth would you want to be real when you can be famous?” asks the sly fox character.

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney’s live-action PINOCCHIO, exclusively on Disney+. – Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved

(L-R): Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), Tom Hanks as Geppetto, and Figaro in Disney’s live-action PINOCCHIO, exclusively on Disney+. Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John; Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

The trailer showcases the realistically animated 3D Pinocchio as well as Jiminy cricket.

“Pinocchio” – Photo: Disney+

(L-R): Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), and Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Disney’s live-action PINOCCHIO, exclusively on Disney+. Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R): Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Luke Evans as The Coachman in Disney’s live-action PINOCCHIO, exclusively on Disney+. Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney’s live-action PINOCCHIO — Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc

The film will see Erivo perform a new rendition of the beloved song “When You Wish Upon A Star” as well as feature new original songs composed by Academy Award nominees Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (“The Polar Express”).

Robert Zemeckis serves as director as well as co-writer with Chris Weitz for the screenplay.

“Pinocchio” will debut exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 8.