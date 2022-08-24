Puberty posed a problem for the creators of “Stranger Things”.

In a new interview with Flaunt, Noah Schnapp talked about the tricky aspects of growing up and going through changes while starring in the hit Netflix series.

“It was the peak time of change, and puberty and growing up and just everything was changing with all of us, and the directors were just not loving it,” he said.

Schnapp also revealed that at one point he was actually asked to change the pitch of his voice to sound younger.

“And I remember one of the producers coming up to me and telling me, ‘Noah, is there any way you could just speak in a higher tone and just slouch a little bit? Like, we need you to keep that Season 1 innocence that you had,'” he said. “That was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. My voice is dropping. I don’t sound young anymore.’”

The actor also talked about how the most recent, epic season of “Stranger Things” pushed him in new directions.

“It was super fun for me this season,” Schnapp said. “Very different for me than what I’m used to, just because it’s always been more of the supernatural struggles, and dealing with the Upside Down, and the monster, and this season was just a very real kind of season for Will. Exploring his personal issues, and struggling with his identity, and finding himself and kind of growing up.”