Calling Dr. Joni Mitchell.

Mitchell, 78, received an honorary doctorate degree from Berklee College of Music on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The “Big Yellow Taxi” singer was honoured at a private event in Santa Monica, California.

“Well, luckily I’m too old to get a swelled head,” Mitchell told the crowd, according to Pitchfork. “It’s a beautiful event. Words can’t describe it. I’ve got my good friends here with me.

“I wish my parents were alive. My mother in particular would be really proud of this because she wanted me to go to college. I went to art school and I quit after a year. She thinks of me as a quitter. So to see this achievement would be really impressive to her. I wish I could share it with her.”

Born in Fort Macleod, Alberta, the nine-time Grammy-winner is a Lifetime Achievement award recipient and was also named MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year. She has released 19 studio albums to date, the most recent of which is 2007’s Shine.