Danny DeVito is campaigning for a role in Disney’s next live-action movie.

On the newest segment of Wired’s “Web’s Most Searched Questions” interview, the actor was asked about whether he would be appearing in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1997 animated feature “Hercules”.

“I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!” DeVito joked as he flexed his arm. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–.”

The actor voiced the iconic role of Philoctetes the satyr in the original animated film.

After the success of “Aladdin” in 2019, Disney continues its trend of adapting its animated features into live-action films for new audiences with “Hercules”.

Guy Ritchie, who directed “Aladdin”, is set to direct the film with Anthony and Joe Russo producing the film through their AGBO banner.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” writer Dave Callaham penned the first draft of the script.

The 1997 animated film featured Tate Donovan in the role of the titular hero and James Woods as Hades.

Another famous star who campaigned for a role in the new film is Jennifer Hudson. During her “Web’s Most Searched Questions” interview, she said all her “Dreamgirls” co-stars have appeared in Disney films.

“I was Calliope, the head muse, on a Disney cruise ship, so that means I’m ready for my part,” she added.