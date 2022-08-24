Snoop Dogg is trading out “Gin and Juice” for juice and snack time.

Snoop announced the launch of his new educational children’s show on Tuesday. “Doggyland” shares a title with his 1996 track from Tha Doggfather album.

“‘Doggyland’ to me would be an animated cartoon series designed for kids,” the west coast rapper explained, according to Billboard. “I say preschoolers, toddlers… and eventually kids of all ages because it’s so influential, it’s so educational and it’s so fundamentally smart the way we put it together with song, dance and education.

“You can just be you and be accepted in ‘Doggyland,’ and what’s what these characters represent — diversity, so kids can learn to love each other from the beginning, because hate is what’s taught. Love is what’s in their heart.”

The “Doggyland” logline reads: “The show is centered on a group of puppies led by an adult mentor named Bow Wizzle. Every dog is different in color and shape to help promote diversity and inclusion.”

You can watch episodes of “Doggyland” on YouTube and YouTube Kids.