Long before Jenny McCarthy launched into her current roles as SiriusXM talk show host and “celebrity detective” on “The Masked Singer”, she was best known as one of Playboy‘s most popular Playmates, appearing on six Playboy covers over the years.

McCarthy, however, was conspicuous by her absence from “Secrets of Playboy”, the recent A&E docuseries that painted a dark picture of Hugh Hefner’s empire, with numerous women sharing allegations of misconduct at the famed Playboy Mansion.

During a recent appearance on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, as reported by TooFab, McCarthy revealed that producers envisioned her in a major role in the docuseries.

“They had asked me to host that show,” she said. “They wanted me to really be involved. And be an executive producer and be involved in it — numerous times!”

After their sixth attempt to secure her involvement, she turned down the offer, and explained why.

“I love the production company, I’m gonna put that out there because I do love them, who did it. But because I didn’t have the same experiences, so I wasn’t going to sign up for a paycheque and be salacious when I didn’t experience those things,” she said. “And hearing their stories, my heart broke for a lot of these women.”

In fact, McCarthy said that her experience with Hefner and Playboy was overwhelmingly positive.

“I’m so grateful that when I was there, Hef was married [to Kimberly Conrad] and it was kind of run like a strict dormitory. Like, we weren’t even allowed near Hef or around the house,” McCarthy. divulged.

“It was almost like Catholic school, to be honest,” she added. “There were no orgies or big parties going on. So I think I went in there in a window of time that was kind of safe for me. But hearing some of these girls’ stories was really rough.”