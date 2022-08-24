Jonathan Knight is officially off the market! ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with the New Kids on the Block band member and “Farmhouse Fixer” star on the set of the HGTV series about the show’s second season and getting married to his longtime love, Harley Rodriguez, in secret.

“It is so exciting,” Knight gushed of the series. “I mean, I’ve been trying to get a show on TV for so many years, and actually, HGTV told me we’re not gonna do the celebrity thing, and I was like, ‘Oh.’ And then a few years later, things change, and they’re like, ‘Yes, this is perfect,’ so it’s been great.”

“It’s such a passion of mine, fixing up houses,” he continued. “I would post on Instagram pictures of projects I did, and fans would always ask me, ‘What is your other job besides the New Kids?’ and I just think it’s so great to be able to showcase what I do, and people can watch.”

While he has a passion for fixing up homes, what Knight loves most about the HGTV series is being able to breathe new life into old homes – with some of the farmhomes he fixes dating back to the 1700s.

“I started my career doing new houses and condos, and I just got sick of, like, vinyl-sided houses in subdivisions,” Knight explained. “And to me, they don’t have as much character as an old house, and history, so, I kinda pulled back from that and teamed up with a friend a mine, and we just started buying all these old houses and just bringing them back to life.”

Though “Farmhouse Fixer” keeps Knight busy, he’s still touring with the New Kids, letting the OG boy band heartthrob enjoy the best of both worlds.

“I’m about to turn 54, and I would have never thought in my 20s that at 54, I’d still be touring with the New Kids, and I would have a hit TV show on HGTV,” he said.

Knight’s career accomplishments aren’t the only cause for celebration. He also revealed to ET that he finally tied the knot with his fiancé.

“We did,” Knight admitted when asked about the ring on his finger. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie.”

While the pair wed in secret, they have yet to celebrate their nuptials, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s coming,” he added.

For more on Knight and the fabulous homes he fixes, check out “Farmhouse Fixer” season 2, premiering Aug. 24 on HGTV.

