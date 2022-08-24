Heidi Klum is one of the most popular models to work with Victoria’s Secret over the years, but she doesn’t appear in Hulu’s tell-all docuseries “Victoria’s Secret: Demons and Angels”, which looks at the dark side of the iconic lingerie brand.

In addition to allegations of sexual misconduct and company-wide misogyny, the three-part series also delves into Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner’s deep connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

“They asked me if I wanted to be part of it, and I was like, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there,’” Klum said in an interview with Variety‘s “Just for Variety” podcast, explaining why she declined to appear.

READ MORE: ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons’ Trailer Uncovers The Darker Side Of The Iconic Brand

Klum revealed that she watched the series’ first episode, but admitted that “hardly anyone I knew was on that show. I didn’t know who all of those people were.” In fact, she described her years working with the brand as “the best time ever.”

After watching the episode, Klum admitted she was shocked by the allegations made.

“Hearing all these stories pop up to me is mind-blowing when they accuse different people of different things, and I’m like, ‘My gosh, did this really happen?’ I don’t know,” she said.

READ MORE: Model Alliance Demands Victoria’s Secret Address ‘Culture Of Misogyny And Abuse’ Following NY Times Expose

She also explained why she never continued watching beyond the first episode. “So I was always waiting to get more insight, but… it never came,” she added. “So I never continued watching it.”