Vivica A. Fox has been critical of Jada Pinkett Smith’s initial response to her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at this year’s Oscars, but she still feels that Smith isn’t beyond redemption.

Earlier this year, Pinkett Smith addressed Oscar night on her “Red Table Talk” show, telling viewers, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Fox subsequently appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show”, and took at shot at those comments. “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my feelings,” she said.

However, Fox appears to have softened her stance, judging by a recent interview with People.

“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” she said.

“Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favourite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized,” Fox continued.

“I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again,” she added, “especially on that magnitude of a stage.”