Actor Devin Ratray, best known for playing older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in “Home Alone”, is being investigated for an alleged rape.

CNN reports that Ratray, who portrayed Buzz in the 1990 holiday classic and its sequel, is being accused by Lisa Smith of raping her in 2017.

According to CNN, Smith publicly accused Ratray after he was charged with domestic violence in December 2021 due to an incident in Oklahoma that involved his then-girlfriend.

“Seeing that he was accused of assaulting someone else made me realize that I needed to do whatever I could to prevent him from hurting even more women,” Smith said.

Smith claims that she and Ratray had been platonic friends for 15 years when, one night in September 2017, she recalled feeling drowsy after consuming a drink Ratray gave her. She believes she was drugged and then raped.

READ MORE: ‘Home Alone’ Star Devin Ratray Accused Of Trying To Strangle Woman

“I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening,” Smith told CNN. “I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch.”

Initially reluctant to report the incident at the time, she eventually contacted the NYPD a few weeks later. After being interviewed by a detective who flew to interview her in Utah, where she was living, Smith now says that the detective incorrectly believed she didn’t want to filed charges.

Despite the detective’s report stating she didn’t want to prosecute, Smith still flew from Utah to New York to be interviewed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

READ MORE: Actor Who Played ‘Home Alone’ Brother Arrested In Oklahoma

“Why would I have met with the D.A. in the first place, years ago, if I wasn’t willing to press charges?” Smith told CNN. “This was all very upsetting to me.”

Ratray has denied Smith’s allegations. Contacted by CNN, he said he remembered the night in question, but insisted no rape had taken place. “We did not have sex,” he said.