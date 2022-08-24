It’s taken nearly 30 years, but the long-awaited sequel to “A Christmas Story” finally has a release date.

Deadline reports that the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, titled “A Christmas Story Christmas”, will be making its debut in November on HBO Max.

While the original film is set in 1940, the sequel is set 30 years later, in the 1970s, and stars Peter Billingsley as a now middle-aged Ralphie Parker. Also reprising their roles are Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz).

The storyline follows Ralphie as he “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.”

The cast also includes Erinn Hayes (“Childrens Hospital”) as Ralphie’s wife, River Drosche (“Miracle Workers”) and Julianna Layne (“Prodigal Son”) as the couple’s son and daughter, and Julie Hagerty (“Airplane!”), who is reportedly playing Ralphie’s mother, originally portrayed Melinda Dillon.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” debuts Thursday, Nov. 17.