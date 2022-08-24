Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kelsea Grammer rocked an old-school look on the red carpet at Wednesday night’s ACM Honors in Nashville — courtesy of none other than Shania Twain.

That’s because Ballerini wore the exact same white dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards, when the Canadian country superstar nabbed two Grammys when her hit single “Still the One” took top honours for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song.

According to Ballerini’s rep, she’s indeed wearing the dress and not a copy.

“Kelsea reached out, and Shania was more than happy to lend her the dress and thought it [was] really fun,” the rep told People.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Shania Twain at the 1999 Grammy Awards (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Ballerini took to social media to share a brief tease.

“Sisterhood of the traveling dress…guess where @shaniatwain’s #GRAMMYs dress is off too next,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram Stories, including a photo of Twain wearing the dress on the red carpet.

Back in 2020, Twain reminisced about the gown, created by designer Marc Bouwer, during an interview with Vogue.

“Grammys, that’s always a great night, right? That’s always a wonderful moment,” Twain recalled. “Very much in the Audrey Hepburn theme. This is where I really start getting, I guess, excited about being shiny and glitzy. Country music artists when I was a kid were always like, really glitzy and shiny, and I thought, ‘Well, you know, I wanna be more sober than that in my style.’ But oh no, once I got into sequins that was it. I’ve never turned back.”